Lundbeck profits soar 54% in 2000 as citalopram sales boom

H/S Lundbeck of Denmark says that revenues in 2000 rose 41% to 5.62billion Danish kroner ($699.7 million), while pretax profits and net income leapt 54% to 1.39 billion kroner and 50% to 985 million kroner, respectively. Operating profit was 51% up to just over 1 billion kroner.
As expected, growth was driven by the antidepressant Cipramil (citalopram), which jumped 34% to 3.46 billion kroner in markets outside the USA. Major European markets such as the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany boosted growth of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, as did Australia and Canada. However, it was the drug's performance in the USA, where it is sold as Celexa by Forest Laboratories, that was most impressive. There, total sales of the antidepressant by Forest reached $640 million, from which Lundbeck received income of 1.15 billion kroner, up from 511 million kroner in 1999.
R&D spend up 72%
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze