Lundbeck profits soar 54% in 2000 as citalopram sales boom

H/S Lundbeck of Denmark says that revenues in 2000 rose 41% to 5.62billion Danish kroner ($699.7 million), while pretax profits and net income leapt 54% to 1.39 billion kroner and 50% to 985 million kroner, respectively. Operating profit was 51% up to just over 1 billion kroner.

As expected, growth was driven by the antidepressant Cipramil (citalopram), which jumped 34% to 3.46 billion kroner in markets outside the USA. Major European markets such as the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany boosted growth of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, as did Australia and Canada. However, it was the drug's performance in the USA, where it is sold as Celexa by Forest Laboratories, that was most impressive. There, total sales of the antidepressant by Forest reached $640 million, from which Lundbeck received income of 1.15 billion kroner, up from 511 million kroner in 1999.

R&D spend up 72%