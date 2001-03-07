Friday 22 November 2024

Lundbeck profits soar 54% in 2000 as citalopram sales boom

7 March 2001

H/S Lundbeck of Denmark says that revenues in 2000 rose 41% to 5.62billion Danish kroner ($699.7 million), while pretax profits and net income leapt 54% to 1.39 billion kroner and 50% to 985 million kroner, respectively. Operating profit was 51% up to just over 1 billion kroner.

As expected, growth was driven by the antidepressant Cipramil (citalopram), which jumped 34% to 3.46 billion kroner in markets outside the USA. Major European markets such as the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany boosted growth of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, as did Australia and Canada. However, it was the drug's performance in the USA, where it is sold as Celexa by Forest Laboratories, that was most impressive. There, total sales of the antidepressant by Forest reached $640 million, from which Lundbeck received income of 1.15 billion kroner, up from 511 million kroner in 1999.

R&D spend up 72%

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze