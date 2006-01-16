Lundbeck's Ebixa sees good long-term performance

According to Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck AS, a new study, published in the January issue of the Archives of Neurology, demonstrates significant clinical benefits for patients on its Alzheimer's disease drug Ebixa (memantine) over one year.
This study, a six-month, open-label extension of a 28-week, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial, showed that moderate-to-severe AD patients continued to experience significant cognitive, functional and global benefits over a 12-month period.
The firm stated that the high completion rate (78%) observed in this study, together with a rate of adverse events similar to earlier studies, "confirms Ebixa as a very well-tolerated and safe AD treatment."
