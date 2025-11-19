Lupin And Merck In Indian Generics Deal

India's Lupin Laboratories has tied up with Merck Generics, a unit of Germany's E Merck, to form a global strategic alliance. Under the terms of the deal, Merck Generics would market worldwide a range of injectable ceph-alosporins in finished dosage form which would be produced in India by Lupin.

The two companies would work together on registration of the products and obtain licenses for selling them in international markets. According to Indian sources, the worldwide market for the initial products of the alliance is estimated to be around $2 billion a year. As part of its investment plans for the future, Lupin has identified the USA, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Indonesia as potential markets for investment and setting up of joint ventures.