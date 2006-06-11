Lupin to buy 51% stake in Artifex

Indian drugmaker Lupin says that it is to acquire 51% of Belgium-based Artifex Finance CVA for an undisclosed sum. The firm added that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Artifex and its subsidiaries, which include Dafra Pharma.

In a separate announcement, Lupin said that it planned to jointly develop a new artemisinin-based anti-malaria drug with Dafra, adding that the new compound would be used by the World Health Organization and the Roll Back Malaria project.