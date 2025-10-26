LXR Biotechnology allows Introgen Therapeutics to assess the antitumor

LXR Biotechnology will let Introgen Therapeutics assess theanti-tumor activity of the Bak gene under an evaluation and exclusive option agreement for which LXR will receive an up-front payment. Under the terms of the agreement, Introgen has an option to enter into an exclusive licensing agreement with LXR for which the latter will receive milestone payments and royalty fees.
