LXR To Begin HK-Cardiosol Trial

- LXR Biotechnology is to begin a pivotal clinical trial ofHK-Cardiosol, its heart preservation solution. At least 120 heart transplant patients will be enrolled in the study, which is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 1999. The company also plans to file an Investigational New Drug application with the US regulatory authorities for CP-Cardiosol.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze