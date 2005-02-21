Lycopene supps cut cancer-causing cells

A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food has demonstrated that lycopene supplements decreased the proliferation of cancer cells at certain intervals of the investigation, reports the US Vitamins & Nutaceuticals Information Service.

Many studies on cancer now test apoptosis, the natural elimination of harmful cancer-causing cells. In this study, researchers treated LCNaP human prostate cancer cells with a lycopene supplement (DSM Nutritional Products' Redivivo brand) to determine whether lycopene would induce apoptosis to eliminate the cells or even simply suppress their growth. Treatment included 0.1, 1 and 5-uM doses of lycopene followed by examination after six, 24 and 48 hours. The scientists also looked for changes in the cells' cycle, to identify any slowing-down or speeding-up of cell growth due to the lycopene.