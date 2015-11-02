M&A Deals: Monthly Monitor October

October – There was no slowing down in sight for the merger and acquisition market in October as the autumn chill sets in, giving way to the winters. The appetite is here to stay in the near-term with Ireland-headquartered Allergan (NYSE: AGN) confirming talks with pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) regarding a potential business combination transaction.
On the other hand, Shire (LSE: SHP) renewed its vow to go after Baxalta (NYSE: BXLT). The US biotechnology firm Baxalta’s late-stage research in rare blood cancer has been at the heart of the overtures.
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