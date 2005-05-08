M&A: managing the "honeymoon blues"

The increased pace of merger and acquisition activity in 2005 is again forcing executives and business unit managers to grapple with the challenges of effectively managing organizational change. Effective best practices and strategies for managing post M&A integration efforts are highlighted in a complimentary white paper published by the research and consulting firm Best Practices, available at:www3.best-in-class.com/cr141.htm.
According to Jonathan Tanz, head of research at Best Practices: "the post-M&A honeymoon is, in most instances, not as congenial as executives and managers expect - there is tremendous opportunity to learn from other organizations' M&A experiences."
Profiled pharmaceutical companies whose integration experiences are detailed in the study include: AstraZeneca; Aventis; Wellcome; Ciba-Geigy; Glaxo Wellcome; GlaxoSmithKline; Johnson & Johnson; and Novartis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze