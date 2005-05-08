M&A: managing the "honeymoon blues"

The increased pace of merger and acquisition activity in 2005 is again forcing executives and business unit managers to grapple with the challenges of effectively managing organizational change. Effective best practices and strategies for managing post M&A integration efforts are highlighted in a complimentary white paper published by the research and consulting firm Best Practices, available at:www3.best-in-class.com/cr141.htm.

According to Jonathan Tanz, head of research at Best Practices: "the post-M&A honeymoon is, in most instances, not as congenial as executives and managers expect - there is tremendous opportunity to learn from other organizations' M&A experiences."

Profiled pharmaceutical companies whose integration experiences are detailed in the study include: AstraZeneca; Aventis; Wellcome; Ciba-Geigy; Glaxo Wellcome; GlaxoSmithKline; Johnson & Johnson; and Novartis.