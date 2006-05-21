M Edwards licenses two Novogen candidates

US anticancer drugmaker Marshall Edwards has licensed two drug candidates NV-196 and NV-143, from Australian biotechnology firm Novogen.
Novogen will receive a single upfront payment of $1.0 million, a royalty on sales of 5%, as well as a series of payments for each compound upon reaching the milestones of US Investigational New Drug approval, entrance into human testing at Phases II and III and receipt of a New Drug Application for marketing.
Marshall Edwards, which is majority-owned by Novogen, will fund the ongoing clinical programs and is responsible for the commercial development of the drugs. The US firm says that the Phase I compound, NV-196, will be initially developed in oral form for pancreatic and bile duct cancer while preclinical-stage NV-143 is targeted for the treatment of melanoma, also in oral dosage form.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze