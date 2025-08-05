Established in 2016 by Dr. Chenghai Zhang and team, the company focuses on therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic inflammation and autoimmune diseases .

Mabgeek’s lead candidate is MG‑K10, a long‑acting, humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the IL‑4 receptor alpha (IL‑4Rα). In Phase II trials completed by mid‑2023, MG‑K10 demonstrated strong clinical effects in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and asthma, with once‑monthly dosing and favorable safety data . The company received IND approval in January 2024 in China and implied IND clearance in the U.S. on September 29, 2023. As of Q3 2025, MG‑K10 is advancing through Phase III trials across indications including eczema, asthma, prurigo nodularis, sinusitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and COPD .

In January 2025, Mabgeek and CDMO partner Chime Biologics announced successful completion of Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) for MG‑K10 drug substance, enabling planned global manufacturing and regulatory filings . To support global expansion, Mabgeek submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 14, 2025, with CICC serving as sole sponsor.

Mabgeek’s proprietary TEADA platform accelerates discovery of high-quality antibodies. Its pipeline also includes candidates in Phase II for targets such as TSLP and IL‑33, and an anti‑MASP‑2 molecule approved for IND in China .