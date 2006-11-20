MabThera effective as repeat RA treatment

Swiss drug major Roche says that new trial data show that rheumatoid arthritis patients who received repeat treatment with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) achieved continued symptom improvement in terms of both physical and mental quality of life.

The company added that the findings, which were presented at this year's American College of Rheumatology congress in Washington DC, also demonstrated that a higher proportion of patients saw a significant improvement in their disease when treated with a second course of the drug, compared with the results of the initial therapeutic regimen.

The data are from an ongoing study of MabThera in 156 patients who had an inadequate response to tumor necrosis factor-based therapies. Specifically, the trial showed that, at 24 weeks, patients continued to benefit from treatment. For example: 72% of subjects achieved American College of Rheumatology 20 score when receiving a second course of the drug versus 65% on the first course; 42% reached ACR50, compared with 33% on initial treatment; and 21% saw symptom improvement of ACR70, versus 12% in the first round of therapy.