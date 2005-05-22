MacroChem: Opterone is proven bioavailable

The USA's MacroChem has posted strong results from a bioavailability study of Opterone, its investigational topical cream for the treatment of male hypogonadism.
According to the company, the results of this randomized, crossover, single-dose trial showed that a single 2.5g dose applied to the upper arms and shoulders, raised the averaged circulating testosterone levels of all the volunteers into the physiologic range over a 24-hour period.The firm is currently looking for corporate partners to help advance the drug further into clinical development.
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