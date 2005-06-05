Maelor: 41% reduction in 1st-qtr loss

UK specialist health care products firm Maelor has reported a first-quarter loss of L660,000 million ($1.2 million), a 41% year-on-year drop, on the strength of an R&D tax credit and a deffered tax asset. According to the company, this arose despite major investment aimed at improving the manufacturing process for the blood plasma substitute Volpex (succinylated gelatin). The firm added that the move will increase its profitability over the long term.

Turnover rose 22% in the period to L1.6 million, reflecting robust growth across its entire product range. The group's cash balance stood at L1.4 million versus L1.9 million for the first quarter of last year. In its outlook, the firm stated that, as it nears profitiablity, it needs to attract new products to capitalize on its current growth.