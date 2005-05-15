Maharashtra acts on Rx VAT to end double taxes

The government of the Indian state of Maharashtra says it will make further amendments to the country's newly-introduced value-added tax on pharmaceuticals (Marketletters passim) because it has led to drugmakers manufacturing in the state being taxed twice on their products.
They first have to pay VAT on the maximum retail price of drugs manufactured in the state and then, when the products are sold to other states, they again have to pay sales tax on them which they cannot recover, Kewal Handa, managing director of Pfizer India, has told India's Economic Times.
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