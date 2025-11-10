Mail-Order Pharmacy "Headache"

US mail-order pharmacies could provide the next phase of the health service debate - "a collective headache that will not be cured by a couple of Excedrin," according to Richard Zeich, editor of the Genesis Report, a publication which deals with managed health care.

With the health care industry, financial community, interest groups, lobbyists, Congress and the President focused on how to structure the health care system, there are other issues which will emerge when that debate is over "that could have major consequences on how consumers and health care providers make decisions," he says.

Mail-order pharmacies do not necessarily cost less than the traditional variety. They have lower administrative costs, may pay manufacturers less for drugs and generally have lower dispensing costs, but costs to health plan designers may not be lower due to other costs attributed to a plan's administration "that do not result in savings to the plan, but might represent savings to individual patients," he says. The impact and consequences of MOPs is so great that "it is inconceivable that no definitive study has been completed" on their cost-effectiveness compared with traditional pharmacies, he adds.