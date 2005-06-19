Maine: first US state to require Rx trial disclosure

Maine has become the first US state to pass legislation requiring drugmakers to make public information about their clinical studies. Bill LD 1618, which now awaits the Governor's signature, would require all drugmakers which do business in the state (and must already report marketing costs) to report any clinical trial conducted or sponsored after October 15, 2002.

At least 15 US states have introduced legislation this year that would require public registry and disclosure of all clinical drug trials. Also, a bipartisan bill is pending in the Senate, sponsored by Republican Charles Grassley and Democrat Christopher Dodd, that would require all drug study results to be registered with the results made public on a federal government web site (Marketletters passim).