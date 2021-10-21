Major depressive disorder market to reach $7.87bn in 8MM by 2029

The prevalence of major depressive disorder (MDD) – a highly debilitating condition often known as clinical depression - is expected to increase due to COVID-19-related stress.
While the effect of the pandemic on the diagnosed MDD patient population is as of yet unquantified, the stress-inducing factors of COVID-19 such as a long duration of quarantine, fears of infection, inadequate information from authorities, stigma and financial loss will lead to a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms worldwide.
Data and analytics company GlobalData notes that the MDD market in the eight leading markets (8MM: the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China is expected to reach $7.87 billion by 2029, up from $3.39 billion in 2019, with eight new pipeline products set to address the unmet needs of a growing patient population.
