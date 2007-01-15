Major illegal avian flu vaccine haul in Thailand

Police in Thailand have seized what they believe is the country's biggest illegal pharmaceutical product haul: over 1,800 bottles of avian influenza vaccine for use on poultry, with an estimated street value of 20.0 million baht ($553,250).
Channel News Asia reports that the drug originated in China and is prohibited in Thailand for fear that it will stimulate drug-resistant strains of the H5N1 flu virus. Since 2004, there have been 25 human cases of bird flu.
