Major M&As in 1995 As UK Industry Consolidates

8 January 1996

Once again, the global pharmaceutical industry has experienced numerous mergers and acquisitions. During 1995, these continued to reshape companies. The year was of paramount importance to the UK drug industry, which saw a major consolidation with the break up of Fisons, and the acquisition of Wellcome by Glaxo, creating the industry's biggest company. Over the past 12-18 months the UK industry has been reduced from six major drug companies: Glaxo, Wellcome, Zeneca, SmithKline Beecham, Fisons, and Boots to three: Glaxo Wellcome, SmithKline Beecham and Zeneca.

Fisons' R&D business was acquired by Astra of Sweden and the remaining respiratory pharmaceutical business was bought out by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer. The scientific instruments business was also divested during the year. Fisons was involved in one of the mergers that never was. Prior to the buyout by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, the firm was in talks with the UK's Medeva for at least three months but the two were unable to come to an agreement regarding the terms of the merger. It is thought that Medeva was holding out for a price of 300 pence per share, while Fisons was offering a maximum of 250 pence.

Glaxo finally went down the acquisitions path and made a hostile bid for Wellcome, which the latter was unable to fight off, despite hopes of a "white knight" coming to the rescue. The firm quickly followed up its bid for Wellcome with an offer for biotechnology company Affymax.

