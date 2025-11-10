Major Reform Of Japan's NHI Drug Prices System?

Last month, the Japanese Central Social Insurance Medical Council (Chuikyo), through its Subcommittee on Basic Problems with Medical Fees, released a memorandum covering important issues that could lead to significant reform of the current National Health Insurance drug price system. Included in the proposals, reports Pharma Japan, are premiums granted to new drugs, NHI prices of me-too products or drugs with minor modifications (zoro-shin), price-listing of generics and more effective use of generic drugs.

Reportedly, some of the points in this memorandum will be reflected in the next biennial NHI price revision, scheduled for April 1996, although the Ministry of Health (Koseisho) is said not to be aiming to introduce new policies regarding all listed issues.

The memorandum noted that there is a need to review the NHI price calculation formula for zoro-shin drugs as well as the criteria for the selection of comparable standard drugs. It also pointed out the need to introduce intermediate premiums because of the large difference between the premium for innovativeness (20%) and that for usefulness (3%), and proposed that reductions in NHI prices based on the Chuikyo agreement, similar to those made for HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors and interferon last year, be made a rule in order to ensure good overall balance among all listed drugs.