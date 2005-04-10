Saturday 8 November 2025

Majority of US patients have discontinued use of COX-2 inhibitors

10 April 2005

Nearly two-thirds of US patients who were taking a COX-2 inhibitor prior to the recall of Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) and study findings regarding Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib) and Bextra (valdecoxib; Marketletters passim) have abandoned this class of pain medication, according to a new poll by Spine-health.com.

The poll of 375 back pain patients who were using any of these three drugs shows that only 36% are still taking some brand of COX-2 inhibitors. 42% switched to other, mainly non-prescription, analgesics and 9% moved over to non-drug pain relievers (eg, herbal and dietary supplements). Surprisingly, 13% are forgoing any medication until more safety information is available.

"This poll illustrates the high level of concern among patients about the potential side effects of COX-2 inhibitors," said Andrew Cole, a physiatrist in Bellevue, Washington. "And the side effects can't be ignored - studies show a significantly increased risk of heart attack and stroke, especially for those patients who are elderly or who have taken the drugs for long periods of time. Bextra also potentially carries the risk of blood clots and a serious skin reaction," he added, noting that "what patients may now realize is that COX-2s don't necessarily alleviate pain any better than other pain medications, including those available over the counter."

