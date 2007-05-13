Friday 17 October 2025

Majority of US physicians favor more than two drugs in single pill

13 May 2007

A majority of US cardiologists support the development of more than two drugs in a single tablet, according to a survey by Decision Resources, a leading specialist health care research and advisory firm. The 53% response rate is slightly exceeded by primary care physicians (56%). When asked to select a triple drug combination pill, the study found that an ACE inhibitor, a beta blocker and a statin were favored.

The same market research also found that managed care organizations are planning to relegate Swiss drug major Novartis' Exforge (amlodipine and valsartan), a combination antihypertensive medication, to tier 3 of their formularies. John Earl, a Decision Resources director, explained that the "tier 3 placement will result in an average patient co-payment of $37.31 in private plans, versus $20.06 for tier 2 and $8.55 for tier 1."

The study, titled: Combination Cardiovascular Drugs: a Survey of PCPs, Cardiologists, and MCO Pharmacy Directors, is available via the Decision Resources web site: www.decisionresources.com.

