Majors To Pay "Initial" $600 Mill To US Pharmacies

In a proposed out-of-court settlement, 13 multinational drug manufacturers in the USA have agreed to pay nearly $600 million to around 40,000 small independent retail pharmacies, which had claimed in a class-action lawsuit that the companies had conspired to overcharge them for their products, in order to cover the massive discounts which they have to offer to managed care organizations and mail-order pharmacy businesses.

The manufacturers, which are said to include the US units of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham, plus Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, American Home Products and Pfizer, plus a number of wholesalers, say the agreement to pay does not mean they acknowledge that they have behaved improperly, and under the terms of the deal they would not be required to do so. Nor does it require them to stop charging the independent retailers more than the managed care groups for the same product, even though this was sought in the class suit. Some observers say that the impact of the suit will thus be lessened, as two-tier pricing will be permitted to continue, but others believe that federal antitrust regulators will use the case to seek price reforms in the industry.

One of the companies reportedly commented that the decision to settle out of court was made because the manufacturers realized that they were highly unlikely to win this case, given the tendency of US juries to back plaintiffs against large pharmaceuticals companies. The preliminary agreement to settle was reached in a Chicago federal court January 17.