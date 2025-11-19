MALARIA VACCINE A STEP CLOSER?

Connaught Laboratories and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the USA have unveiled a multivalent malaria vaccine which is believed to represent a significant breakthrough in the fight against the disease, at a Children's Vaccine Initiative press conference in Washington, USA.
The vaccine, called NYVAC-Pf7, comprises seven malaria antigens in a single recombinant virus, and is an important step forward because it comprises antigen from different stages of the malaria parasites' life cycle. One antigen corresponds to the stage when the protozoan, Plasmodium falciparum, is first present in the blood, two correspond to the liver stage, three for when the parasite reenters the bloodstream, and the final one is from the stage when it is in the mosquito.
The vaccine is the result of a four-year collaboration involving many industry and academic institutions, including small virology specialists such as ViroGenetics, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defence and the Agency for International Development. The vaccine was developed by WRAIR and ViroGenetics and is manufactured by Connaught, which also carried out initial safety testing.
