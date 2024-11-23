Saturday 23 November 2024

MALAYSIA DRUG CONTROL UPDATE

10 July 1994

Commenting on the progress of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations of 1984, the Drug Control Authority of Malaysia notes that as of December 31, 1993, the number of licensed premises totaled 858. Of these, 79.6% (or 683 companies) were wholesalers, 15.0% were importers (or 129) and 5.4% (or 46) were manufacturers.

In a statement on Malaysia's manufacturers of non-poison pharmaceutical products, the DCAM says there was a total of 174 local manufacturers during the second phase of the non-poison pharmaceutical products registration exercises in 1988. The implementation of the registration exercise and subsequent enforcement of Good Manufacturing Practice have reduced the number to approximately 60. The majority of these still existing are located in Johor, Perak, Selagor and the Federal Territory.

To date, the DCAM has licensed 12 non-poison pharmaceutical products manufacturers, most of them making internal and external galenical preparations.

