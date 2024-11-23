MALAYSIA DRUG CONTROL UPDATE

Commenting on the progress of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations of 1984, the Drug Control Authority of Malaysia notes that as of December 31, 1993, the number of licensed premises totaled 858. Of these, 79.6% (or 683 companies) were wholesalers, 15.0% were importers (or 129) and 5.4% (or 46) were manufacturers.
In a statement on Malaysia's manufacturers of non-poison pharmaceutical products, the DCAM says there was a total of 174 local manufacturers during the second phase of the non-poison pharmaceutical products registration exercises in 1988. The implementation of the registration exercise and subsequent enforcement of Good Manufacturing Practice have reduced the number to approximately 60. The majority of these still existing are located in Johor, Perak, Selagor and the Federal Territory.
To date, the DCAM has licensed 12 non-poison pharmaceutical products manufacturers, most of them making internal and external galenical preparations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze