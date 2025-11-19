Malaysia's Medicine Spending Rising

Malaysia's Ministry of Health has said that estimated expenditure on medicines for 1995 will reach 186 million ringgit ($73.3 million), a rise of 16% on the 1994 level of 160.3 million ringgit and well up on the 1991 figure of 100.7 million ringgit.

Parliamentary Secretary M Mahalingam, meantime, has said that medicines prices are being monitored and if found to be too high, talks "would be held with organizations in the industry to check the trend." Prices of imported drugs, especially patented products, rose due to exchange rate influences and "other global factors beyond the Ministry's control," said Mr Mahalingam, adding that the Ministry felt the prices of medicines "could be self-contained and stabilized through healthy competition in the developing pharmaceutical sector."

ADR Reporting Encouraged In July 1990, Malaysia put into operation its own adverse drug reaction monitoring program and was accepted as the 31st member of the World Health Organization's International Drug Monitoring Program, and the Drug Control Authority of Malaysia is continuing to encourage the reporting of ADRs which, it says, are all individually reviewed by the National Drug Reaction Monitoring Center.