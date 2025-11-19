Wednesday 19 November 2025

Malaysia's Medicine Spending Rising

4 December 1995

Malaysia's Ministry of Health has said that estimated expenditure on medicines for 1995 will reach 186 million ringgit ($73.3 million), a rise of 16% on the 1994 level of 160.3 million ringgit and well up on the 1991 figure of 100.7 million ringgit.

Parliamentary Secretary M Mahalingam, meantime, has said that medicines prices are being monitored and if found to be too high, talks "would be held with organizations in the industry to check the trend." Prices of imported drugs, especially patented products, rose due to exchange rate influences and "other global factors beyond the Ministry's control," said Mr Mahalingam, adding that the Ministry felt the prices of medicines "could be self-contained and stabilized through healthy competition in the developing pharmaceutical sector."

ADR Reporting Encouraged In July 1990, Malaysia put into operation its own adverse drug reaction monitoring program and was accepted as the 31st member of the World Health Organization's International Drug Monitoring Program, and the Drug Control Authority of Malaysia is continuing to encourage the reporting of ADRs which, it says, are all individually reviewed by the National Drug Reaction Monitoring Center.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze