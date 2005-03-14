Malaysia upbeat on biotech future

The Malaysian government is confident that its biotechnology industry will take off within five years, according to Prime Minister Abdulla Ahmed Badawi. However, industry commentators say that a lack of direction by the government is the main reason for the sector's current lack of success.

Further reasons for the industry's present failure include competition from other countries, especially Singapore, and a shortage of skilled workers. The government needs to provide encouragement for investment, develop marketing and provide teams of qualified managers, according to biotechnology industry sources.