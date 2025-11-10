Malaysian Drug Price Offer From Remedi

The Malaysian drugmaker, Remedi Pharmaceuticals, has offered to help contain the prices of drugs. Chief operating officer Tan See Yin says in response to recent press criticism of drug prices (Marketletter October 9) that for the past 25 years, prices of morphine and pethidine injections in the public and private sectors have been heavily subsidized by the government. This subsidy was removed from the private sector following privatization.

Current private-sector prices reflect true market rates, he says; over 70% of Remedi's sales of morphine and pethidine injections go to government hospitals. The firm is committed to maintaining prices at the same pre-privatization levels (below cost) for the next three years, he adds.

Sales of these injections to the private sector account for only 0.28% of total sales, which mean, he says, that government hospitals continue to enjoy favorable narcotics prices while the private sector is able to buy drugs at "fair market rates." Since over 70% of Malaysians use the government health services, he claims that this shows Remedi is "playing a key role in helping to reduce inflation."