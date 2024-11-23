Malaysian Drug Regulation Update

A total of 2,234 registration applications were processed by Malaysia's Drug Control Authority in 1995, of which 872 were approved, 1,065 rejected, 264 cancelled and 33 deferred.
The Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 were first implemented on November 1, 1985, and from then until December 31, 1995 a total of 11,230 products were registered, says the DCA. 6,687 of these are prescription drugs, out of 11,634 applications, 4,036 are over-the-counter products, (7,308 applications), 339 are traditional medicines (15,393) and 168 are cosmetics (325).
There are now 61 licensed local manufacturers of prescription and OTC drugs in the country, with a total of 199 importers and 54 wholesalers also being licensed.
