Malaysian Warning Over drug prices

Malaysia's Health Minister, Datuk Chua Jui Meng, has told private hospitals he is aware that some are charging patients excessive prices for medicines, and warned them against contributing to escalating health costs.

Drugs must be cost-effective for patients, he said, and: "these are ethical issues that doctors have to confront on a daily basis." He did not want to see a situation where drugs were "pushed because of high profits" without care for effectiveness or cost-efficiency. There was no reason to overcharge, as Malaysian generic drug costs are among the world's lowest, and patented drugs cost less than in many countries.

The Ministry of Health will have greater control of the sector once the Private Hospitals Act is introduced. The Minister promised greater control and supervision, and added that the Ministry is looking into how basic drugs could be made available to people on lower incomes at reasonable prices.