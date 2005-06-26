Mallinckrodt/Palatin modify NeutroSpec deal

Mallinckrodt and Palatin Technologies of the USA have extended their marketing agreement for Palatin's infection imaging agent, NeutroSpec (Technetium Tc-99m fanolesomab), to include exclusive marketing and distribution rights in Europe.
Under the terms of the amended agreement, Mallinckrodt and Palatin will jointly develop and commercialize NeutroSpec for all global markets. Tyco and Palatin are working to develop an international regulatory strategy. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.
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