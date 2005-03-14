Mallinckrodt's OptiMARK completes Ph II trials

USA-based Mallinckrodt, a business unit of Tyco Healthcare, has completed two Phase II studies using its OptiMARK imaging agent which aimed to ascertain its safety and effectiveness in the identification of the presence, location and extent of myocardial infarctions.
Data from these first, large, multicenter, international trials, involving over 600 patients, presented at the American College of Cardiology's 2005 Annual Scientific Session, have determined the optimal dose of the agent for use in subjects with a suspected heart attack and have demonstrated its safety.
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