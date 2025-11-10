Managed Care: Its Development In Europe

There is a momentum in Europe to move beyond the short-term objective of exerting greater control over health care costs to a more systematic approach, which results in the evolution of traditional health care systems, according to a new study by the IMS Pharma Strategy Group.

The managed care report examines the development of the concept in six European countries - France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK - in comparison with the situation in the USA and in Canada.

It says that interest in managed care has been generated primarily by the growing need for containment of health care expenditure. In addition, demand-side cost control measures, such as those on prescribing, are becoming increasingly popular with regulatory authorities. In all eight countries covered, health care spending has grown faster, on average, than growth in real wealth as measured by Gross Domestic Product during the period between 1990 and 1994.