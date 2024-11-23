- Board of management changes at Akzo Nobel are as follows: Cees vanLede, chairman; Herman van Kernebeek, deputy chairman, who is to retire effective May 1, 1998; Paul Brons, pharma; Ove Mattsson, coatings; Rudy van der Meer, chemicals; and Fritz Fornlich, fibers. Bart Beusmans becomes company secretary. Executive vice president changes are: Jean den Hoed, finance and control; and Joop Sistermans, strategy and technology. New senior vice presidents are: Fritz Hensel, finance; and Olle Werner, human resources.
