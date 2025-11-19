MANAGEMENT RISK AT FISONS

The main risk at Fisons, the troubled UK pharmaceutical company, lies with management, according to analysts Jonathan de Pass, Guy Wood-Gush and Frazer Hall of broker Barclays de Zoete Wedd.
They say that if the company could find and appoint a new chief executive who can demonstrate appropriate energy and vision in relation to the long-term scenario for the pharmaceutical division, and the current management team can deliver the recovery promises it has made (Marketletter March 14), shares in Fisons could stage a strong rally.
However, at the moment, they say, the share price does not give the company much credit for the possibility of a turnaround, and the risk lies mainly with management.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze