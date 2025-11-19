MANAGEMENT RISK AT FISONS

The main risk at Fisons, the troubled UK pharmaceutical company, lies with management, according to analysts Jonathan de Pass, Guy Wood-Gush and Frazer Hall of broker Barclays de Zoete Wedd.

They say that if the company could find and appoint a new chief executive who can demonstrate appropriate energy and vision in relation to the long-term scenario for the pharmaceutical division, and the current management team can deliver the recovery promises it has made (Marketletter March 14), shares in Fisons could stage a strong rally.

However, at the moment, they say, the share price does not give the company much credit for the possibility of a turnaround, and the risk lies mainly with management.