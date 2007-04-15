Manhattan acquires drug candidates

New York, USA-based Manhattan Pharmaceuticals has acquired exclusive, North American rights to develop and commercialize two novel product candidates from Thornton & Ross - the largest independent pharmaceutical manufacturer in the UK.
The two acquired product candidates are Altoderm (topical cromolyn sodium, also known as cromoglycate) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and Altolyn (oral cromolyn sodium tablet) for the treatment of mastocytosis. The US company believes the acquisition of these two products is an important step in its corporate strategy as it allows it to create a robust pipeline while building on the existing dermatology franchise.
