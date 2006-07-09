Manhattan Pharma begins dosing in obesity drug trial

New York, USA-based Manhattan Pharmaceuticals says it has begun dosing the first group of patients in a Phase IIa trial of oleoyl-strone, its novel anti-obesity drug candidate. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group assessment is designed to evaluate the compound's safety, preliminary efficacy and pharmacokinetic profile. Enrolled subjects will be randomized to receive 5mg, 10mg or 20mg of the drug daily (or placebo).
