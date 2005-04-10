Manhattan Pharma buys Tarpan

Manhattan Pharmaceuticals has acquired a fellow US firm, privately-held Tarpan Therapeutics, in an all-stock transaction. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed other than to say that Tarpan shareholders will own about 20% of Manhattan on a fully-diluted basis. Tarpan's chief executive, Douglas Abel, becomes president and CEO of Manhattan.

The acquisition will add PTH (1-34) to Manhattan's R&D pipeline. This peptide was under development at Tarpan for the potential treatment of psoriasis and other dermatological conditions. An initial Phase I/II clinical study has been completed with the initiation of a Phase II trial anticipated this year.