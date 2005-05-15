Manhattan's obesity drug enters Ph Ib

The USA's Manhattan Pharmaceuticals says it has concluded its Phase Ia study and has begun dosing in the Phase Ib trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of orally-administered oleoyl estrone in obese adults.

The new Phase Ib study is repeat-dose and dose-escalation in design, and will evaluate four cohorts of six patients each, randomized two to one, drug to placebo. Results from this will also be used, in conjunction with extensive preclinical work, to establish the protocol and obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to commence Phase II clinical trials.