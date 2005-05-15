Manhattan's obesity drug enters Ph Ib

The USA's Manhattan Pharmaceuticals says it has concluded its Phase Ia study and has begun dosing in the Phase Ib trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of orally-administered oleoyl estrone in obese adults.
The new Phase Ib study is repeat-dose and dose-escalation in design, and will evaluate four cohorts of six patients each, randomized two to one, drug to placebo. Results from this will also be used, in conjunction with extensive preclinical work, to establish the protocol and obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to commence Phase II clinical trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze