Manhattan's obesity drug: strong results

New York, USA-based Manhattan Pharmaceuticals says that its lead candidate drug, the anti-obesity agent oleoyl-estrone, induced significant weight loss in a preclinical pharmacology study when administered alone and in combination with other common obesity treatments.
In the evaluation, eight groups of six male wistar rats were dosed with: the agent, dexfenfluramine, sibutramine or phentermine alone; oleoyl-estrone in combination with the treatments; or a placebo, for 10 days.
Maximum weight loss was observed when the drug was combined with sibutramine and dexfenfluramine, with losses of 1.0% and 1.1% per day, respectively. In combination with sibutramine, the drug produced the highest observed lipid loss of all the groups: 29% over 10 days, without dietary constraints.
This article is accessible to registered users
