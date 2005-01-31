Manhattan's obesity drug to enter Ph I

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted an Investigational New Drug application from Manhattan Pharmaceuticals which sought clearance for human clinical testing of its obesity candidate, oleoyl estrone.
The New York, USA-based firm intends to start a double-blinded, dose-ranging, placebo-controlled Phase I clinical trial of its lead drug in Switzerland during the first quarter of this year. This is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of orally-administered oleoyl estrone in obese adults. In preclinical trials, the agent caused significant weight loss without dietary modifications, according to the group.
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