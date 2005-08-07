MannKind makes $175M placing

The USA's MannKind Corp, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes and cancer, has entered into a definitive purchase agreement for a $175.0 million private placement of newly-issued shares of common stock and the concurrent issue of warrants for the purchase of additional shares. Leading institutional investors will invest $87.5 million in the private placement while Alfred Mann, chief executive and principal stockholder of MannKind, will also invest $87.5 million. The financing is scheduled to close on August 5, 2005. Wachovia Securities and Leerink Swann & Co acted as placement agents for this transaction.
MannKind says it intends to use the net proceeds from the financing primarily to fund the continuing development program for the Technosphere Insulin System, which is currently in Phase III clinical trials in the USA and Europe. They are also expected to be used for the company's other product development efforts, working capital and general corporate purposes.
