MannKind's Technospheres give good performace

MannKind Corp, a US drugmaker specializing in cancer and diabetes, has revealed encouraging findings from two separate studies of its flagship candidate, currently in Phase III evaluations, inhaled Technosphere Insulin for the treatment of diabetes, during two oral presentations at the American Diabetes Association's 65th Scientific Sessions in San Diego, California.
In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of the efficacy and safety of inhaled TI in patients with type 2 diabetes, postprandial glucose control was significantly improved when the agent was added to oral therapy, producing a mean reduction in total glucose excursions of about 50%.
Another study found that the variability of insulin absorption and the glucose-lowering effect of repeated inhalations of the drug compared favorably to regular subcutaneous insulin during the first three hours of dosing.
