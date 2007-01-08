Friday 22 November 2024

Manufacturers and patients to foot bill for Hungarian health care reform

8 January 2007

The new "Pharma Economic Act" will come into force on January 15 in Hungary as part of the comprehensive health care reforms by the Gyurcsany government. This was approved by the Parliament on November 21, despite protests from the Association of Hungarian Drug Manufacturers, the MAGYOSZ (Marketletter December 4, 2006)

Under the new Act, patients will have to pay 40.0 billion forint ($206.8 million), about 10% more for their medication unless they change their drug consumption habits and opt for the cheapest alternative. The rate of reimbursement will be reduced from 90% to 85%, 70% to 55% and 50% to 25%. A minimum prescription charge of 300 forint will be introduced, affecting 700 out of the 6,000 drugs on the national reimbursement list. The Hungarian National Health Insurance Fund (OEP) will delist more than 300 products, among them being popular painkillers, cough medicines and antibiotics. Physicians will be required to use prescribing software offering the cheapest available drug with the same active ingredient. Prescribing habits will be monitored and those who are regularly spending more than the average will be sanctioned.

300 over-the-counter medicines are now allowed to be sold outside pharmacies; these will be available in some supermarkets, as well as at petrol stations.

