Manufacturing issue for Discovery's Surfaxin causes delay

US firm Discovery Laboratories says that analysis of ongoing stability data from Surfaxin (lucinactant) process validation batches indicates that certain stability parameters have not been achieved and, therefore, additional process validation batches will likely have to be produced. These process validation batches were previously manufactured as a requirement for Discovery's US New Drug Application regulatory approval and have been undergoing periodic stability testing.

The company anticipates a potentially significant delay in the US regulatory approval process for Surfaxin for the prevention of respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. At this time, it is not known whether this issue will have any impact on the Surfaxin European regulatory approval process, Discovery notes.