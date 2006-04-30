Manufacturing issue for Discovery's Surfaxin causes delay

US firm Discovery Laboratories says that analysis of ongoing stability data from Surfaxin (lucinactant) process validation batches indicates that certain stability parameters have not been achieved and, therefore, additional process validation batches will likely have to be produced. These process validation batches were previously manufactured as a requirement for Discovery's US New Drug Application regulatory approval and have been undergoing periodic stability testing.
The company anticipates a potentially significant delay in the US regulatory approval process for Surfaxin for the prevention of respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. At this time, it is not known whether this issue will have any impact on the Surfaxin European regulatory approval process, Discovery notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze