Saturday 23 November 2024

Many US FDA Delays "Due To Sponsors"

28 October 1996

Much delay in the US Food and Drug Administration approval process is caused by product sponsors submitting flawed applications, which slow down or stop the review while missing data are found or erroneous information corrected, according to FDA Delays: 16 Common But Preventable Causes, a new study from Clinical Trials Advisor.

The report also notes that many companies do not take advantage of the "open door" policy of many FDA officials, which would given them advanced input in proposed clinical trials.

Other approval application missteps noted in the report include: - failure to contact scientists who published prior relevant research, to see if their findings or conclusions have changed since the original publication; - reporting findings extraneous to the official protocol, even if such findings support the new product; - too many frills and fancy graphics in the final documents; - missing pages; - money wasted on things that do not matter but omitting or overlooking basics; and - too many "dog and pony shows" with no time left for FDA questions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze