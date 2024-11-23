Many US FDA Delays "Due To Sponsors"

Much delay in the US Food and Drug Administration approval process is caused by product sponsors submitting flawed applications, which slow down or stop the review while missing data are found or erroneous information corrected, according to FDA Delays: 16 Common But Preventable Causes, a new study from Clinical Trials Advisor.
The report also notes that many companies do not take advantage of the "open door" policy of many FDA officials, which would given them advanced input in proposed clinical trials.
Other approval application missteps noted in the report include: - failure to contact scientists who published prior relevant research, to see if their findings or conclusions have changed since the original publication; - reporting findings extraneous to the official protocol, even if such findings support the new product; - too many frills and fancy graphics in the final documents; - missing pages; - money wasted on things that do not matter but omitting or overlooking basics; and - too many "dog and pony shows" with no time left for FDA questions.
