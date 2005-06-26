Many vaccines in R&D, "but hurdles remain"

Many new vaccines with the potential to save millions of lives are in the research pipeline and will become available over the next decade, but certain challenges must be overcome before they can be put into widespread, sustainable use in developing countries where the needs are greatest, according to speakers at the sixth Global Vaccine Research Forum, held this month in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil.

"These are exciting times in vaccine development. Several new products will soon be available that together could protect millions of lives from disease," said Marie-Paule Kieny, director of the World Health Organization's Initiative for Vaccine Research. However, she added: "experience has shown that the uptake of new vaccines is extremely slow. We urgently must find solutions to deliver these powerful and proven health tools to all people at risk."

The obstacles to delivering new life-saving vaccines are scientific, financial, technical and regulatory, the meeting heard. The lack of an adequate supply of vaccines and the weaknesses of many developing-country health systems in terms of low vaccine coverage, among other things, are added challenges.