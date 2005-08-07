MAP and Elan extend resp drug R&D accord

The USA's MAP Pharmaceuticals has amended its previous agreement with Irish drugmaker Elan, signed in 2004, seeking to apply the latter's proprietary NanoCrystal drug delivery technology to defined inhalation therapies.

The two companies have been working together to develop a nebulized form of budesonide, an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid indicated for asthma maintenance and prophylaxis, and the extension provides MAP with additional rights for the use of NanoCrystal technology in the treatment of several different respiratory disorders, including asthma. Financial details were not disclosed.

According to the firms, nebulized treatments are the fastest-growing portion of the massive asthma market. Budesonide sales exceeded $1.0 billion worldwide last year and, in the USA alone, asthma affects approximately 17 million people, which includes 5 million children.