MapLight Therapeutics

Founded by experts in psychiatry and neuroscience to target neural circuits causally linked to disease, the company employs proprietary technologies including optogenetics, STARmap and transcriptomics to inform drug discovery and candidate selection.

The company’s lead asset, ML‑007C‑MA, is an oral fixed‑dose combination of ML‑007 (an M₁/M₄ muscarinic agonist) co‑formulated with a peripherally acting anticholinergic to minimize peripheral cholinergic side effects. ML‑007C‑MA is in Phase II trials for schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis, with potential expansion into other CNS indications as of Q3 2025.

Additional pipeline programmes include ML‑004, a 5‑HT₁B agonist in Phase II targeting social communication deficits in autism spectrum disorder, and preclinical compounds ML‑016 (GPR‑6 antagonist for Parkinson’s and depression) and ML‑009 for hyperactivity and impulsivity.

In July 2025, MapLight closed an oversubscribed $372.5 million Series D financing, co‑led by Forbion and Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from new investors including Sanofi and T. Rowe Price, alongside existing backers such as Novo Holdings, 5AM Ventures, and Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities. Forbion’s Nanna Lüneborg joined the board as a result of the round.